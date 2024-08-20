WELL: RFK Jr. Could Quit Race and Back Trump, Running Mate Says.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, said the two might drop their independent bid for president and join with Donald Trump to block Kamala Harris from becoming president.

Speaking on the Impact Theory podcast published on Tuesday, Shanahan accused Democrats of blocking their independent bid from ballot access through lawsuits, forcing the campaign to spend thousands of dollars on legal fees. The DNC and groups aligned with the party have been part of some lawsuits, including one in New York where a judge found Kennedy wasn’t a legal resident of New York. The campaign is appealing.

“There’s two options that we’re looking at and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw more votes from Trump,” she said. “Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump and explain to our base why we’re making this decision.”

Kennedy has denied reports that he has discussed with Trump the possibility of endorsing the Republican in exchange for an administration position. The two met in July ahead of the Republican National Convention.