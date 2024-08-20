DO TELL: Chait: The Goals of Anti-Zionist Protesters Are Not Admirable. “Are the protesters on the right side of history as they claim or are they just riding a wave of publicly acceptable hate (acceptable on the left). Chait believes it’s the latter.”

Well, yes.

Plus: “He notes that when it comes to right-wing protests, the left (and the media) usually judges them by the single most extreme statement or act associated with them. When it comes to anti-Zionist protests they are far more forgiving. In fact, there is seemingly nothing left-wing protesters can do that will be criticized by the left. They are given a pass.”

Well, yes.