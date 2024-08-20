August 20, 2024

IT’S OPENING HER MOUTH: Comrade Kamala’s Kryptonite. “Something changed in the dynamics of the race, however, and it will be very interesting to see what future polling picks up. The ‘something’ is that Kamala Harris has put into words, her words, what that policy and vision for the future might resemble. And it’s a trainwreck.”

Posted at 8:57 am by Glenn Reynolds