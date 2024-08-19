EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY:
NEW: At the pro-abortion rally in Chicago: "Reproductive justice means Palestinian liberation." pic.twitter.com/MaTvcxMwFs
— Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) August 18, 2024
Lone counter protester holding up an American flag in front of the @MarchOnDNC2024’s stage. He is SURROUNDED by event organizers and pro-Palestine protestors.
Before he said: “God bless America”
Crowd shouted back: “F—- America.” pic.twitter.com/DHRYHkZaeM
— Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyJr1) August 19, 2024
Totally sane. Good for appealing to moderate voters.