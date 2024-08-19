WOEING: Space Suit Designs Could Stall Boeing Starliner Astronauts’ Return From the International Space Station. “Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, the two astronauts Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft ferried into space in June, face an interesting conundrum about how they finally get home. Their ride back to Earth is in question thanks to issues with Starliner, and NASA is poised to make critical decisions on the issue soon. One of the toughest questions about their return trip from space has nothing to do with rockets. Instead, the latest issue centers around space suit sockets and seats. . . . The problem is simple: Should Butch and Suni need to fly back aboard SpaceX’s vehicle, their suits won’t fit in Dragon’s seats.”