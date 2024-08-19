WELL, YES: NYT’s Dowd: Celebrate All You Want, Dems, But It’s Still a Coup. Link’s not to NYT, but Dowd writes: “It’s going to be a glorious coronation — except that everyone’s mad at one another. Top Democrats are bristling with resentments even as they are about to try to put on a united front at the United Center in the Windy City. A coterie of powerful Democrats maneuvered behind the scenes to push an incumbent president out of the race.”

Related: