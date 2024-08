HAHA:

Rumors Swirl That Kamala Harris Is Being Influenced By Russian Agent https://t.co/KNKAC2xmro pic.twitter.com/7QDQnesvqi — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 19, 2024

Is the incoherence that they’ve relabeled “Joy” really the product of Kamala being drunk? Or is she just not capable of speaking coherently in general? And do we want two presidents like that in a row?