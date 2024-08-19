WELL, THEY COULDN’T RISK ENCOUNTERING THE REALITY OF WORKING-CLASS TRUMP SUPPORT WHILE KAMALA WAS POSING AS A WORKING CLASS HERO:

Prior to her stop at Primanti’s (the PA sandwich chain), every single customer was kicked out and replaced with actors.

Everything about the Harris campaign is fake.

Not a single store in Milwaukee boarded up their businesses when thousands of Republicans came to the RNC.

These business owners are boarding up ahead of the DNC.

Why are Democrats always so violent? pic.twitter.com/jOz8ciX80I

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 18, 2024