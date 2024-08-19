WELL, THEY COULDN’T RISK ENCOUNTERING THE REALITY OF WORKING-CLASS TRUMP SUPPORT WHILE KAMALA WAS POSING AS A WORKING CLASS HERO:
Everything about the Harris campaign is fake.
Prior to her stop at Primanti’s (the PA sandwich chain), every single customer was kicked out and replaced with actors.
— John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) August 19, 2024
Related:
Not a single store in Milwaukee boarded up their businesses when thousands of Republicans came to the RNC.
These business owners are boarding up ahead of the DNC.
Why are Democrats always so violent? pic.twitter.com/jOz8ciX80I
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 18, 2024
Flashback: Working-class people of color hate the riots the lefty elite keeps cheering.
Plus: You can tell it’s a working-class election by the lies Harris and Walz choose to tell.