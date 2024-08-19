August 19, 2024

WELL, THEY COULDN’T RISK ENCOUNTERING THE REALITY OF WORKING-CLASS TRUMP SUPPORT WHILE KAMALA WAS POSING AS A WORKING CLASS HERO:

Flashback: Working-class people of color hate the riots the lefty elite keeps cheering.

Plus: You can tell it’s a working-class election by the lies Harris and Walz choose to tell.

Glenn Reynolds