TROUBLING IF TRUE. BUT BELIEVABLE.

The West, particularly the Biden-Harris administration, isn't just delaying and denying military aid to Ukraine; it's actively sabotaging Ukrainian military operations and leaking details to the Russians in a concerted effort to prevent Russia's defeat. 1/6 https://t.co/SS64tB6pG6 pic.twitter.com/5ByjuGVdlY — Ukraine Reporter (@StateOfUkraine) August 18, 2024

As I’ve mentioned before, the Biden/Harris Administration seems to want Ukraine (and Israel) fighting, but not actually winning.