DESPITE ALL THE FLUFFING, SHE’S STILL A WEAK CANDIDATE: Different Candidate, Same Plan: Despite the widespread enthusiasm for Kamala Harris, she is a weak candidate—and the race may still hinge on what Donald Trump does or doesn’t do. Widespread enthusiasm?

Meanwhile, a friend in Boston texts: “In bluest Mass, all over Boston, Cambridge, Somerville, haven’t seen a Harris-Walz bumpersticker in days. FYI. Could prob count on one hand the ones I’ve seen since she ascended. Also notably absent is any update of ‘Any functional adult in 2020.’ Apparently functionality is no longer a concern. But it’s unclear what is. Obviously a lack of enthusiasm for this situation that was foisted on them. Does foisting another, like these Michelle DNC rumblings, fix that? I dunno. I mean, a lefty port in a storm, I suppose. All that being as it may be, it’s all entirely irrelevant when elections are decided by antifa with stacks of unverifiable mail-in ballots.”