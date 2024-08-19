JONATHAN TURLEY: Europe’s plot to regulate political speech in America. “In Europe, free speech is in free fall. Germany, France, the United Kingdom and other countries have eviscerated free speech by criminalizing speech deemed inciteful or degrading to individuals or groups. The result had made little difference to the neo-Nazi movement in countries like Germany, which is reaching record numbers. It has, however, silenced the rest of society.”

Almost like that’s the goal, and the Nazis are just a convenient excuse.