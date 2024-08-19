IT’S ALMOST LIKE THE BIDEN/HARRIS ADMINISTRATION WANTS WAR MORE THAN IT WANTS VICTORY:
Western Escalation manager ridden governments are going do what they're going to do.⬇️
Screw the long term security interest of their nations or the West. Their personal careers depend on Russian _NOT LOSING_ to Ukraine.
Careerism über alles.🤢🤮 https://t.co/I36DV7YdxM
— Trent Telenko (@TrentTelenko) August 17, 2024
⚡⚡🤬UK decision to allow Kyiv to use Storm Shadow missiles on russian territory is effectively blocked by Washington – Times
It's a fucking disgrace how many restrictions can be placed on Ukraine. If there were no restrictions, the offensive would be much more effective. pic.twitter.com/XtOuoI4qXa
— 🇺🇦 UkraineNewsLive🇺🇦 (@UkraineNewsLive) August 17, 2024