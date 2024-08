THAT WOULD ALMOST BE A RELIEF, IF TRUE: Is Kamala Drunk? “Is Kamala drunk most of the time? If you watch her talk with that possibility in mind, so much makes sense all of a sudden. All those word salads, the occasional slurring, the inappropriate laughs… These are all tells that her brain is fogged by something, and it may not be stupidity.”

I feel like she’d be more amusing if she were drunk, though.