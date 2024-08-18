THE BIDEN/HARRIS YEARS, SUMMED UP:
@britt_britt36 No srsly I’m confused #pandemic #covid #america #recall #globalwarming #survive #apocalypse #darkhumor #funny #facts #relatable #lipsync #2024 #foryou ♬ original sound – Norma_Leigh_Hangry
THE BIDEN/HARRIS YEARS, SUMMED UP:
@britt_britt36 No srsly I’m confused #pandemic #covid #america #recall #globalwarming #survive #apocalypse #darkhumor #funny #facts #relatable #lipsync #2024 #foryou ♬ original sound – Norma_Leigh_Hangry
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.