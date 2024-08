LEADERSHIP:

“Curiosity. Try to read as much as possible. Learn as much as possible in many different fields and apply critical thinking.” – @elonmusk

In the spirit of critical thinking, Mr. Musk spent time with our cadets, staff, and faculty to kick off this year’s academic theme: “The… pic.twitter.com/nSCfSSlvaY

— West Point Dean (@DeanUsma) August 17, 2024