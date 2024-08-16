TAKING TO THE TRADES: More women are skipping college to make six figures as electricians, car mechanics and truck drivers. “I don’t have a family yet, but raising a family is one of my bigger dreams in life too, so I love that I’ve found something that I love that would give me the time to have a healthy work-life balance.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.