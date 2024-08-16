HILL GOP AIDES MORE OPEN TO DATING DEMS: Ask a bunch of congressional staffers if they would consider dating somebody from the opposite party and you might well expect to get a resounding no. But the latest CNCT Capitol Pulse survey found GOP aides significantly more open to the idea than the Democrats.
