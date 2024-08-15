I LOVE SONNY’S: Sonny’s BBQ celebrates founder’s birthday. When I was a law clerk in Nashville, I lived across Murfreesboro Rd. from a Sonny’s, and when I was feeling down I’d go over there on all-you-can-eat chicken night and eat an entire barbecued chicken. We used to have a couple in Knoxville but they closed, I suppose unable to fight the competition from the local Buddy’s chain, which is also good but different. I’ve bought some bottled Sonny’s sauce but it’s not the same — sweeter and without the touch of mustard that I remember.

Plus, a special Sonny’s memory.