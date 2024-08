LIFE IN THE AGE OF UNACCOUNTABILITY:

Who was the pilot aboard the ship that hit the bridge in Baltimore?

Great question!

Who was the USSS agent in charge in Butler, PA?

Who made the plan to evacuate Afghanistan?

Who’s responsible for the frigate, icebreaker & carrier delays?

I DON’T KNOW

