August 16, 2024

VIA A FRIEND:

And another friend comments: “Fucking inflation. I’m cutting back on grocery delivery and am going to sneak over to Walmart on Saturday mornings for the basics.”

Meanwhile an increase in Walmart sales is being held out as a sign of economic recovery.

You proles could stand to lose some weight anyway.

Posted at 12:02 pm by Glenn Reynolds