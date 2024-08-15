VIA A FRIEND:

And another friend comments: “Fucking inflation. I’m cutting back on grocery delivery and am going to sneak over to Walmart on Saturday mornings for the basics.”

Meanwhile an increase in Walmart sales is being held out as a sign of economic recovery.

Related: Elitist Snob Atlantic Writer Gets Bitten by REALITY After Criticizing People Struggling to Buy Food.

This thread is hilarious. 100% filled with people saying “actually my bill has about doubled” and this guy going “no it hasn’t” over and over again https://t.co/pJvfgjvVqR — demon peen (@PeeneyTodd) August 15, 2024

You proles could stand to lose some weight anyway.