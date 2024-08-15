INFECTED BY A DEADLY MIND VIRUS: Europe’s Strange, Self-Destructive Delusions. . . The Minister For Drama has entered the chat. “America has underwritten European defense for so long, generations at this time, that many believe they are entitled to it. This dependency is blended with a snobby-contempt that the European elite have, on balance, always had about Americans. Especially after the end of the Cold War, the American appetite for paying to defend people who hold you in contempt has continued to wear thin.”

Plus: “Europe’s contempt for anyone to the right of the American center-left is quickly becoming the existential threat to the alliance they are so quick to accuse others of being.”