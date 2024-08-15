I DON’T WANT YOU LIVIN’ WITH ROACHES: Roach sprays don’t work: If you want to stop a cockroach infestation, most consumer products offer ‘absolutely no benefit.’ “In the U.S., all consumer insecticides are regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency, which publishes guidelines for product testing and labeling. Each one of the studied sprays met EPA requirements in order to be marketed as effective against cockroaches. But the new study highlights that the EPA allows anti-roach insecticides to be green-lit after testing on susceptible, lab-strain cockroaches, which specifically haven’t evolved pyrethroid resistance.”