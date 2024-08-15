August 15, 2024

WHAT TO EXPECT AT THE DNC: If anybody is likely to have a special insight into what is being planned by the Far Left for next week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago, it’s Richard Pollock, the former associate of the Chicago 8 and trainer of their riotous troops in the Alinsky playbook. His assessment here is comprehensive and instructive.

