WHAT TO EXPECT AT THE DNC: If anybody is likely to have a special insight into what is being planned by the Far Left for next week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago, it’s Richard Pollock, the former associate of the Chicago 8 and trainer of their riotous troops in the Alinsky playbook. His assessment here is comprehensive and instructive.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.