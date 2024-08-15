August 15, 2024

JACK MCWILLIAMS, CREATOR OF “JOGGING IN A JUG,” SMILES: Vinegar Has a Surprising Effect on Depression, Study Finds.

Flashback: Ask Well: Can Vinegar Aid Weight Loss? “The weight loss claims hinge mostly on a 2009 clinical trial of obese Japanese adults that found those who consumed a beverage containing one or two tablespoons of vinegar every day lost two to four pounds after 12 weeks, while a comparison group given a plain beverage did not lose weight. . . . Several studies have shown that consuming small amounts of vinegar before a meal containing starches may blunt a rise in blood sugar afterward, reducing the glycemic response by 20 to 40 percent, Dr. Johnston said, by partially inhibiting the digestion of starch.”

Plus: “I’m curious to see how much vinegar was consumed by people 50-100 years ago, and our ancestors who used it as a primary food preservative. Pickles anyone?” I wonder if the switch to refrigeration led to lower levels of vinegar in the diet, and hence to the midcentury jump in heart disease? Purely speculative, of course, but interesting.

Posted at 8:00 pm by Glenn Reynolds