AND YET WE’VE SPENT 20 YEARS DEVELOPING ANTI-AMYLOID MEDS: The Real Cause of Alzheimer’s Might Not Be Amyloid: Groundbreaking Discovery Challenges Decades-Old Theories.

Flashback: Study: Decreased proteins, not amyloid plaques, are tied to Alzheimer’s disease.

Well, the amyloid-plaque theory has issues: “A now-seminal study published in 2006 provided evidence that the toxic accumulation of a protein called beta-amyloid in the brain was tied to the development of Alzheimer’s disease. Recently, an assistant professor from Vanderbilt University suggested that some of the images in this study were manipulated by the authors.”