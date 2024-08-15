RECENTLY A PROMETHEUS AWARD FINALIST, DEVON ERIKSEN’S HARD SCIFI THEFT OF FIRE IS NOW ON THE BALLOT FOR THE DRAGON AWARDS: Theft of Fire: Orbital Space #1.

Readers looking for a breath-of-fresh-air, non-”woke” scifi can find a 3-chapter preview at http://www.DevonEriksen.com, get a copy of the book, and grab a ballot to vote. Voting for the Dragon Awards is free, if a bit convoluted. [Request your ballot here], (https://application.dragoncon.net/dc\_fan\_awards\_signup.php), and use this post (https://x.com/Devon_Eriksen_/status/1822052517150146843/photo/1) to help answer any questions you have about voting.