SADLY, THIS IS BELIEVABLE:

"Allegedly, the American delegation presented a list with the names of ten Mossad agents within Iran whom the Americans believed were involved in the assassination, directly or indirectly."

If this is true, if the Biden-Harris administration did this, then Israel should withdraw… — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) August 14, 2024

Wrecking intelligence cooperation with Israel, in order to suck up to the Iranians, while in consequence leaving the U.S. more vulnerable to a terror attack, sounds par for the course for this administration.