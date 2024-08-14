YEP. IN FACT, SEEING ROMNEY TREATED LIKE HITLER RADICALIZED A LOT OF PEOPLE WHO WENT ON TO SUPPORT TRUMP.
Oh please. Romney visited a school in Philly and was met with vicious protests. This is revisionism. If he was the nominee today you and 90% of black voters would find an excuse not to vote for him. https://t.co/Mj8zR3NFNt
— EdAsante (@EdAsante77) August 14, 2024
He was booed at the NAACP conference when he spoke. https://t.co/JL3tkoPg3y https://t.co/gy7TFUzhe2
— EdAsante (@EdAsante77) August 14, 2024