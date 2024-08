COLUMBIA PRESIDENT SHAFIK RESIGNS AMID ANTI-SEMITISM FUROR:

"I write with sadness to tell you that I am stepping down as president of Columbia University effective August 14, 2024," Shafik wrote in an email to members of the Columbia community. "This period has taken a considerable toll on my family, as it has for others in our…

— Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) August 15, 2024