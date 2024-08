A DEBACLE OF OUR OWN MAKING:

Remember, this is the result of what Kamala described as Biden’s “extraordinary courage.” She said she was “the last person in the room” when Biden decided to pull all U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Their horrendous withdrawal left behind $7 BILLION in military equipment,… https://t.co/oRXDPa8ity

— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 14, 2024