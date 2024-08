I THINK WE’RE DOING TO BE HORRIFIED ABOUT HOW WE’VE BEEN TREATING UNCONSCIOUS AND COMATOSE PEOPLE: International study detects consciousness in unresponsive patients with severe brain injury.

Related: “I wonder if it’s because of the emerging technology that this research on unresponsive persons is happening. Are we just now learning things we could have learned before but those who control the research didn’t want to know?”