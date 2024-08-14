ANALYSIS: TRUE.
Of course it is. But you are about to witness the emergence of an all-new and improved Harris, unburdened by what has been. The media hosannas will be deafening. https://t.co/n0p2jXYiOY
— Brit Hume (@brithume) August 14, 2024
