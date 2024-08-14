RIGGED:
Every popular AI chat system leans politically left, reflecting the Leftism of the AI industry. https://t.co/1Q2RU3jEmz pic.twitter.com/PgAplYA8Av
— Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) August 14, 2024
RIGGED:
Every popular AI chat system leans politically left, reflecting the Leftism of the AI industry. https://t.co/1Q2RU3jEmz pic.twitter.com/PgAplYA8Av
— Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) August 14, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.