EVERGREEN HEADLINE: Colin Kaepernick Makes Delusional Comment About Potential NFL Return.

Colin Kaepernick seems to think he still has the ability to play in the NFL.

The former 49ers passer last took an NFL snap on January 1, 2017 in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. It’s been more than 91 months since he last played pro football.

The man responsible for sparking massive national anthem protests in the league was simply not good for business, and teams never jumped to sign him after the 49ers cut him loose.

Despite it coming up on eight years out of the NFL, Kaepenrick still thinks he can help a team win the Super Bowl.