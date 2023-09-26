September 26, 2023

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Shot: Colin Kaepernick compares NFL Draft process and training camp to slavery.

—Fox News, October 30th, 2021.

Chaser:

In accordance with the prophecy: Jets File Restraining Order Against Colin Kaepernick.

—Headline, the Babylon Bee, September 14th.

Posted at 9:14 pm by Ed Driscoll