PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Shot: Colin Kaepernick compares NFL Draft process and training camp to slavery.

—Fox News, October 30th, 2021.

Chaser:

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: Colin Kaepernick wrote a letter, released through J. Cole, asking the #Jets to add him to the practice squad:

"Worst case scenario, you see what have to offer and you’re not that impressed."

"Best case scenario, you realize you have a real weapon at your disposal… https://t.co/046FQwz83c pic.twitter.com/fYryhIjKLj

— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 26, 2023