REAL WOMAN? We hear a lot these days about “social media influencers.” Taylor Alesia Compton is one such person. As an adolescent, she attracted several million followers but, after several years enjoying that status, Compton realized being famous and maintaining one’s personal integrity can be, shall we say, challenging.

That realization led last year to a spiritual regeneration, as well as an accompanying redefinition of herself and her role in the world. Compton returned to the Internet earlier this year as “The Bible Chick.” She doesn’t have nearly as many followers, but her demeanor and observations suggest somebody who is quite secure in their own skin.

Now, she is dispensing her analyses of current social, cultural and political issues, including this one on HillFaith this morning on “What a Real Woman Looks Like.” I can hear already the sneers and insults from the secular totalitarians, dismissing Compton as a throwback to the 50s. But maybe that misses the mark, so I wonder what think you, Instapunditeers?