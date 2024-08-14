I KEEP GETTING A HOWARD DEAN VIBE OFF OF KAMALA’S POTEMKIN CAMPAIGN: Kamala Harris’ campaign team is editing news headlines in her favor — without outlets’ knowledge: report.

Maybe there really is enthusiasm for her, but maybe they’re shuttling empty busses around to make the MSM think there’s support. Though are even so called journalists so dumb they don’t spot the crowds filled with people tragically endowed with extra hands or eyes who welcome her at every airport? I mean, AI images are not that hard to see.