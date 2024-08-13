WHILE BRITAIN AND EUROPE COMMIT SEPPUKU IN ATONEMENT FOR THE ALLEGED EVILS OF COLONIALISM: Nigeria Reverts to Its Old Colonial Anthem: The song represents the patriotism present at its independence.

Nigeria ditched its indigenous national anthem in May and restored the old colonial one. The decision by the country’s National Assembly to revive a song written and composed by two white British women has caused predictable meltdowns in polite society. But it is the latest evidence that the shine is off decolonization.

The British assumed colonial rule over the first part of the territory that is now Nigeria in 1861. As the peaceful and carefully planned shift to Nigerian independence in 1960 approached, contests were held to decide the lyrics and music of the national anthem. The winners were a British social worker temporarily living in Nigeria and a piano teacher from London. Both women were white, but nobody seemed to care. As a Nigerian commentator wrote in 2009, “our national anthem ‘Nigeria we hail thee . . .’ opened me and I believe millions of Nigerians up with pride and the feeling of patriotism.”

After a few years, Nigeria collapsed into a vicious civil war. Three decades of dictatorship followed. In 1978 the military government decided to swap out the “colonialist” anthem for a new one. Five poets and one police-band musician delivered a clunky, unmemorable tune called “Arise, O Compatriots,” with no refrain and Soviet-sounding lyrics like “The labor of our heroes past shall never be in vain.”

As corruption and misgovernance continued to plague Nigeria even with a return to democracy in 1999, the original anthem became a reminder of how far short the country had fallen from the feelings of nationhood and unity present at the country’s independence. By reinstating it, legislators hoped to move Nigeria closer to those ideals. “This anthem, with its familiar lyrics and stirring melody, evokes a sense of nostalgia and patriotism,” said Philip Agbese, deputy spokesman for the Nigerian government. Senate leader Opeyemi Bamidele similarly said that the original anthem “played quite a significant and crucial role in shaping Nigeria’s national identity” and “was symbolic of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.”