YEP: Maybe Homeschooling is Easier Than You Think: It’s one way to resist toxic campus environments. “My wife and I homeschool our nine-year-old son, and we’ve found that it helps foster independent thought and counteracts consumerism, social media obsession, and other forms of anxiety-producing groupthink. From time to time, I write about homeschooling, and I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the level of interest the practice generates. I’ve also noticed plenty of unwarranted trepidation.”

Plus, an upside: “Dropping off kids at school can be almost as irritating as navigating a Trader Joe’s parking lot, but homeschoolers get to avoid all that early-morning angst. And much of the rest of the day might also be easier than you expected.”

When our daughter switched to Kaplan online high school, I felt like I got out of jail. No more 7:30 am dropoffs, no more long waits in pickup lines, no more scheduling our vacations around the school schedule.