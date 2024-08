DISCIPLINE AND PUNISH: Arrest warrants issued following anti-Semitic vandalism on Temple University Jewish fraternity. “A Jewish fraternity at Temple University in Philadelphia has been vandalized multiple times by anti-Israel individuals who damaged property and left anti-Semitic messages behind. . . . On Aug. 12, the university posted another update to the situation, stating that it had obtained arrest warrants for two individuals connected to the anti-Semitic vandalism.”

Felony charges.