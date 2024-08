AND THE PRESS HAS DONE ITS BEST TO MAKE YOU FORGET THAT IT HAPPENED:

One month ago today, Donald Trump took a bullet to the ear in a failed assassination attempt. Throwback to CNN and MSNBC's initial response, where they refused to say "possible gunshots" and instead reported there were "LoUd NoIsEs!" pic.twitter.com/piuGbaWUBg — Media Research Center (@theMRC) August 13, 2024