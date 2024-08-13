WELL, YES: Boeing Has Become The Poster Child for Ruling-Class Incompetence. “It isn’t only the gimpy thrusters. The Starliner is blocking one of the ISS’s two docking ports. The geniuses who designed the capsule’s flight software set things up so that it cannot be undocked remotely, meaning that the only way to free up the docking port for now is for at least one astronaut to strap in and ride the deathtrap down. What makes this especially baffling is that during its uncrewed test flight, the Starliner was perfectly capable of autonomous docking. . . . So far Boeing has extracted about $4B from NASA for its faulty Starlemon, which is well behind schedule. SpaceX, meanwhile, has charged half that for the Dragon, which has made 20 successful flights to the ISS since its first crewed launch in 2020.”