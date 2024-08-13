AND VOIDS QUALIFIED IMMUNITY, WHICH IS HUGE: 2nd Circuit Rules Lawful Gun Ownership Doesn’t Justify a Warrantless Search. “No one will ever mistake the Second Circuit Court of Appeals for a gun-friendly bunch of jurists. So that should be a good indicator of just how egregious the violation of one man’s rights was that they have slapped down a cop for conducting a warrantless search of his car simply because he had a concealed carry permit and a gun. A three-judge panel also ruled that the cop in question isn’t entitled to qualified immunity because he so egregiously chose to violate the civil rights of someone without any discernible probable cause.”