DISAPPOINTING: Is the New Jeep Wagoneer a “Real Jeep” Off-Road? We Find Out. “Realistically capable of no more than a basic forest road or national park trail, it lacks the tools, the clearance, and the spunk that’s made Jeep the American icon it is today.”

To be fair, very few of these SUVs ever get used off-road much. But if you want one that can go there, this isn’t the one for you. The Lexus LX and GX would be the closest competitors that can really go off-road, or their corresponding Toyota vehicles, the new Land Cruiser and the Forerunner. And the Chevy Tahoe Z71 gets a good review.