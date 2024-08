I WOULD SAY DON’T TELL THEM, BUT IT’S NOT LIKE THEY LISTEN TO ANYTHING WE SAY: Trump on X Taps Into a Voting Bloc That Legacy Media Doesn’t Even Know Exists. “So far, over 30 million people (and counting) have already plugged into Trump’s X conversation with Musk.”

I am amazed how these young girls who pretend at journalism so easily dismiss the voting bloc that don't bother to watch CNN or The Spew. https://t.co/fjM5BYv2PQ — Jennifer Oliver O'Connell (@asthegirlturns) August 12, 2024