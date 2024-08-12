#JOURNALISM: THEY USED TO AT LEAST MAKE AN EFFORT TO HIDE WHO THEY WERE REALLY WORKING FOR.

Only sharp-eyed readers will be able to spot the difference in the coverage of the two proposals. pic.twitter.com/h9PMWCZzDX

The corporate media's mission, as they see it, is to help Kamala win, not denounce her for refusing to sit down in interviews and explain what she thinks about anything or why.

Even though she told TIME to f off, they still published hagiography of her:https://t.co/TjZ782Uf0s

— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 12, 2024