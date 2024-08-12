IT’S NOT ONLY KAMALA WHO WON’T ENGAGE: Sunday Show lineup: “That’s a lot of Vance, and there was no one from the Democratic side of the presidential campaign. For the Democrats, there were only 2 Senators (Klobuchar & Sanders), the Governor of Kansas, the Transportation Secretary, and a member of the House of Representatives. Why can’t we hear from the Democratic campaign? They’re still putting their ideas together and ironing out past inconsistencies? Are they in no shape to face serious questions? Or do they simply see that they’re doing awfully well running on ‘joy’ and not-Biden-not-Trumpness so there’s no reason to change.”

Certainly no reason in terms of media scrutiny.