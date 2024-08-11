JEFFREY CARTER: The Onslaught. “Over the past couple of weeks, there has been a coordinated effort by the media, and especially in social media, to show that Kamala Harris is popular and can beat Trump. It’s designed to break the spirit of Trump voters who were very fired up after the botched assassination attempt. They want you to think there is no chance and you should stay quiet and especially stay home.”

Related: A friend writes: “Democrats are hilarious. Everyone, them included, thought Kamala Harris was embarrassing. Now she is a mix of Angela Merkel and Margaret Thatcher.”