MORE:

Hi, @Tim_Walz and @KamalaHarris—

Just wondering, did you also “misprint” your rank as Command Sergeant Major on your Congressional Challenge Coin?

cc: @NBCNews https://t.co/KIILqMgj9S pic.twitter.com/fkZrb4luHv

— Bree A Dail (@breeadail) August 11, 2024