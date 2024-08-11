ICYMI: IT KEEPS GETTING WORSE:

🚨 Tim Walz gets TORCHED by his battalion commander pic.twitter.com/Z82VuCsdrB — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 11, 2024

First the chaplain, and his replacement sergeant, now this. Can Tim Walz stay on the ticket? Or is he the 21st Century’s Thomas Eagleton? And given that choosing him was Kamala’s first executive decision, it doesn’t reflect well on her either way.

Plus: